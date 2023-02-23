The 21st District Recovery Court will host their first singer-songwriter night at The Franklin Theatre featuring country music legend and Williamson County resident Tim McGraw alongside fellow award-winning songwriters Tom Douglas and The Warren Brothers.
The Stories Behind the Songs with Tim McGraw, Tom Douglas and The Warren Brothers will take place from 7-9 p.m. on April 10, with proceeds from the event to support the Recovery Court's 20-year mission to "end the cycle of addiction and crime in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system."
According to a news release, the event is in collaboration with Songwriter City, and tickets are avalible online here.
“Both Brad and I have a passion to help those who are suffering from alcohol and substance abuse,” Warren Brothers member and Recovery Court board member Brett Warren said. “This event is one of the ways we are supporting the addiction and recovery community, and we look forward to joining Tim and Tom as we share the inspiration behind some of our songs.”
H.G. Hill Realty Company and Let it Shine Gymnastics are serving as presenting sponsors with additional sponsors including Buerger, Moseley and Carson, Gray Public Relations, Lacie and Kyle Simonton, Williamson County Circuit Judge Deanna Johnson, Brett Warren and David Dingler.
