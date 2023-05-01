It was a busy weekend for book lovers in Green Hills as Parnassus Books had a full slate of exciting events.
On Friday, Parnassus hosted a trio of Oscar-nominated actresses in front of a sold out crowd at Harpeth Hall's Frances Bond Davis Theater.
Mother-daughter duo Diane Ladd and Laura Dern stopped by Nashville to promote the new book that they co-authored, Honey, Baby, Mine, which is a "compilation of their reflections, taking readers on an intimate tour of their lives and revealing universal lessons."
The conversation was moderated by Nashville native Reese Witherspoon. Witherspoon and Dern have a lengthy on-screen history together. The pair starred in the 2014 film Wild in which they both earned Oscar nominations. They are both also part of the ensemble of Emmy-winning HBO drama Big Little Lies.
On Saturday, Parnassus celebrated Independent Bookstore Day with a number of author appearances, book signings, exclusive merchandise, an online auction of rare items, and more.
Up next on the docket is a conversation between acclaimed author Dave Eggers and co-owner Ann Patchett. The two will discuss Eggers' new novel The Eyes and the Impossible on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.
Eggers, a past nominee for the National Book Award, the Pulitzer Prize, and the National Book Critics Circle Award, teamed up with illustrator Shawn Harris to tell the story of a dog "who unwittingly becomes a hero to a park full of animals."
Patchett was recently awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Joe Biden. The medal “honors an individual or organization whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the human experience, broadened citizens’ engagement with history or literature, or helped preserve and expand Americans’ access to cultural resources.”
