Let’s face it – Dolly Parton makes everything feel a little bit better. And that includes the regional premiere of Here You Come Again: How Dolly Parton Saved My Life in 12 Easy Songs – on stage with Studio Tenn through May 28.
Penned by Bruce Vilanch, Gabriel Barre and Tricia Paoluccio, the story follows a down-on-his-luck comedian named Kevin in the early days of the pandemic. Furloughed from his job waiting tables at a comedy club and “on a break” from his inattentive boyfriend, Kevin has taken refuge in the attic of his childhood home in Texas – a place packed with memories and plenty of Dolly Parton memorabilia.
Depressed and isolated — his germaphobe mom sends food up through a dumbwaiter — he wishes he could confide in his beloved Dolly. But things get interesting when his idol actually materializes on stage, stepping out of a poster to offer some homespun wit and wisdom – and a host of familiar tunes.
As with any jukebox musical, the story is pretty loose, designed simply to showcase songs written or famously performed by the country music star. But Wednesday’s opening-night crowd seemed willing to go along with the setup, chuckling at bits of lockdown banter focused on obsessive hand-washing, toilet paper, and thoroughly sanitized surfaces.
Zachary Sutton is likable enough as the floundering Kevin, although his character surely is a sad sack. But Sutton seems quite at ease with the gentle humor, occasionally breaking the fourth wall to deliver playful one-liners — When speculating on how long the pandemic might go on, he quips: “Even Game of Thrones had to end!”
But a jukebox musical built around the queen of country music demands a believable Dolly, and Tricia Paoluccio certainly delivers in that regard. Paoluccio not only has the vocal chops, she has simply mastered the art of Dolly – from the sassy little walk to her unique speech patterns, and even that adorable little laugh. She sets the tone for the evening with a lively rendition of “Here You Come Again,” following up with hits like “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” “Islands in the Stream,” “I Will Always Love You,” and more.
Director/choreographer Gabriel Barre maintains a great sense of rhythm throughout the two-act show, and music director Eugene Gwozdz leads a terrific band, including Miles Aubrey, Jeff Cox and Jon Epcar. Anna Louizos’ scenic design is nicely detailed, and costume designer Bobby Pearce deserves special mention for honoring some of Dolly’s most iconic looks.
Here You Come Again may not exactly break new ground, and yes, there are some pretty cheesy antics along the way. But it’s all in good fun, and die-hard Dolly fans are sure to appreciate Paoluccio’s engaging performance.
Here You Come Again continues through May 28 at the historic Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St., in Franklin. Visit studiotenn.org for complete details.
