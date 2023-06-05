Richland Fine Art Gallery will host their next artist's series on Thursday, June 8, featuring artist and gallery owner Stacy Beam.
The free event will take place at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments. Beam will discuss his new summer painting exhibition.
“My purpose is to invite viewers to a contemplative prayer/meditation, to engage with my art as I discover and capture the beauty in our physical world. My medium of oil includes the use of dynamic color combinations and varied application techniques," Beam said in a news release.
"The hint of a storyline is present at first glance, then provides a journey of discovery. Whether viewing at close range or stepping back to take in a work in its entirety, there is story to experience. Layers of the story follow deep within the layers of paint.”
Richland Fine Art Gallery is located at 4009 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 203, in Green Hills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.