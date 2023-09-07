The Music City Stones, Nashville's premier Rolling Stones cover band, are set to perform at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Fresh off an opening gig for Cheap Trick, the Music City Stones concert will feature a special string section setlist performed by Nashville's La Vie String Quartet.
The show will take place from 7-9 p.m. Tickets cost between $22.50 and $55, and can be purchased here.
Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park is located at 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin. For more information, visit here.
