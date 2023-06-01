Source One Five Theatre Company is kicking off its new season with an old favorite – presenting Guys & Dolls in Concert June 9-11. And while you may be familiar with this classic Broadway musical – which features familiar songs, such as “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” – this particular production promises a fresh perspective.
“Guys & Dolls gives us the opportunity to revisit one of the greatest musical comedies of the Golden Age,” says Rachel Meinhart, Source One Five’s artistic director, who is directing and choreographing the production.
“But the concert version allows us to focus in on the music. It’s set entirely in the Hot Box Club, and our music director, Makai Keur, has been very intentional in his approach. He has put together a live, five-piece band, with instruments you would expect to see in a 1950s jazz club, adjusting the score to reflect that. It’s been a lot of fun looking at the story through the songs and honoring the show in what feels like a fresh, new way.”
Adding to the fun is an educational component called The Guys & Dolls Experience. This program offers a two-part camp designed specifically for children ages K-5th grade, with music, dance, games and more. Participants will even have the opportunity to take the stage for a special opening performance.
“On June 3, the kids will learn music and choreography from the show with the cast, and they’ll also get to see what happens behind the scenes – learning about design, lighting and everything that happens off stage,” says Conner Meinhart, managing director of the company, which was established in 2018.
“Then on June 10, they’ll get ready with the cast, and then open the show with a special performance of their own. It’s a great experience for the kids – having fun, making memories and learning what really goes into a show.”
In addition to Guys & Dolls, Source One Five’s 2023-24 season features a great mix of work, including the powerful play Radium Girls, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved classic The Sound of Music and the groundbreaking musical Next to Normal.
“We want each season to cover a wide range – not only for our audiences, but also for our actors,” Rachel Meinhart says. “This community is home to some really incredible artists, and we want to give them a platform to do what they do best. Most importantly, we want to create a collaborative and compassionate community. We tend to stress process over product. But what we’ve found is that when the process is strong, the product is unmatched.”
Guys & Dolls in Concert runs June 9-11 at the Independence High School Performing Arts Center, 1776 Declaration Way, in Thompson’s Station. Tickets are $16 ($10 student rush tickets are available at the door for the Fri., June 9 performance only.) To learn more, visit www.sourceonefive.com.
