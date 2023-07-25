The Southern Festival of Books will return Oct. 21-22 with more than 150 authors and dozens of free events from panel sessions and book signings to live music and more.
The 35th annual public event is presented by Humanities Tennessee and will take place at Nashville’s Bicentennial Mall, the Tennessee State Museum and the Tennessee State Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22, with panel sessions, book signings, discussions, and readings from a variety of genres including fiction and nonfiction, young adult literature, poetry, science fiction and mystery.
This year’s event will also see the first Student Day on Friday, Oct. 20, where 1,000 Davidson County students will be invited to author meet-and-greets, including with marquee novelist Carl Hiaasen, in addition to book giveaways and educational programming.
Green Hills-based Parnassus Books serves as the festival’s bookseller, and a series of precursor community events will take place Oct. 15-19 including a National Black Poetry Day event, spoken-word workshop with Tennessee State students conducted by poet Terrance Hayes, and a ticketed author talk with science fiction writer John Scalzi at Parnassus.
Festival attendees will have the opportunity to connect with approximately 150 authors including Hayes, Scalzi, Vanderbilt professor Jefferson Cowie, Timothy Egan, Tracy Kidder, Chrissy Metz, Drew Gilpin Faust, Ben Fountain, Mark Greaney, Gary Gulman, Megan Miranda, Parnassus co-founder Ann Patchett, Nashville native Mararet Renkl, Etaf Rum and Lee Smith, among others.
“The 2023 festival is a milestone year for us, as we celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Southern Festival of Books and move to an incredible new location at Bicentennial Mall,” Humanities Tennessee Executive Director Tim Henderson said. “We are once again honored to welcome so many talented and respected authors as we gather thousands of book lovers for the ultimate celebration of the written word.”
Several local authors will also be in attendance including longtime journalists Bill Carey and Tim Ghianni, architect Kem Hinton, restaurateur Randy Rayburn, novelist and writing coach Rea Frey, historian Rachel Louise Martin, poet Mark Jarman, musician Kevin Griffin, and novelist Lauren Thoman.
In addition to the 75 sessions, the festival will also feature 60 vendors and food trucks, as well as three live musical, theatrical, spoken word and poetry performances and a children’s stage and activity center.
On Oct. 20, the Authors in the Round Dinner will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The festival’s signature fundraiser will be co-chaired by Laura Smith and LoLita Toney, and ensures that the festival remains free to the public.
A complete list of festival authors and other information and announcements can be found at sofestofbooks.org.
