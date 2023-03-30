Each year, Southern Living magazine chooses a location for their annual Idea House, which is a home they have built featuring ideas from the magazine as "the pinnacle of Southern home inspiration."
For the 2023 edition of the Idea House, Southern Living is headed to Leiper's Fork.
"For 35 years, our Idea House Program has continued to inspire our readers and celebrate the Southern lifestyle, and we're excited to bring the program back to the Nashville area after ten years," Vice President and publisher of Southern Living Deirdre Finnegan said in a release.
"The location is perfect for this year's Idea House, and the design of this home is inspired by both the beautiful scenery in Leiper's Fork and as by its proximity to the heart of country music. We're excited to bring our new and returning sponsors to Tennessee and to share the creative ways in which their innovative products are showcased in this year's house."
The 5,600 square-foot home, which is currently under construction, is set to open for public tours beginning in August and lasting through December. Tickets will go on sale in July and portion of the proceeds will go to local charities.
"We're calling this our Country House as a nod to Music City, and to the fact that it was designed to embrace its beautiful rural setting," Southern Living Editor-in-Chief Sid Evans said. "This home is all about a connection to the land, and that comes through in design choices that prioritize sustainability, endless porches for entertaining and living outside, and plants everywhere."
The home will be featured at SouthernLiving.com and in the September 2023 issue of Southern Living.
The 2023 Idea House is being put together by a team from across the south including husband-and-wife duo Patrick and Mary Hatcliff of Hatcliff Construction, Bill Holloway and Luke Sippel of Lake and Land Studio, Laura Hodges of Laura Hodges Studio, and Butch Hamby of Southern Creations Landscaping.
Here is out Southern Living described the home:
"Nestled in the hills of Tennessee, the 2023 Idea House is a 5,600 square-foot home that blends a contemporary feel with the warmth and character of a classic Tennessee farmhouse. This year's Idea House was built and designed with an eye to the future, and sustainability was considered throughout the process such as selecting energy-efficient windows and appliances, sourcing antique and local furnishings, and prioritizing natural and biodegradable materials. Inspired by the location, the house features an in-home music room complete with a grand piano, a party barn primed for entertaining, and decor inspired by local artists."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.