The City of Spring Hill's MS4 Storm Water Department is giving away 200 free trees to Spring Hill residents for Tennessee Tree Day, which is observed on May 18.
According to a city social media post, a variety of trees will be available at Spring Hill's Public Works Facility from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 18.
The city has set a maximum of 15 trees per person while supplies last.
The city's Public's Works Facility is located at 3893 Mahlon Moore Road.
