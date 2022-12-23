Wreaths Across America memorials took place across the country on Dec. 17 including at the Historic Spring Hill Cemetery and Spring Hill Memorial Cemetery, which drew dozens of community members to honor veterans.
The memorial event was attended by members of the Southern Spring Veterans Club, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Nathaniel Cheairs Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans who laid wreaths at the headstones of every veteran in both cemeteries.
According to a Wreaths Across America news release, memorials took place at more than 3,000 locations across the country, with more than 2.7 million wreaths placed on the headstones of veterans.
