The City of Spring Hill will host Hill Fest on Saturday, June 3, featuring hot air balloon rides, food trucks, bounce houses, kite flying, fireworks and more.
The free event will take place at Fischer Park from 2-7 p.m.
While the event itself is free, some activities will have a fee, including the tethered hot air balloon rides by Middle Tennessee Hot Air Adventures LLC, which will see proceeds donated to Spring Hill’s Willow Bend Nature Center.
A variety of food trucks will be on site including Brenner Brothers Quick Bites, The Spice is Right, Joe Dean’s Eats-N-Treats and Ooh La La New Orleans Style Shaved Ice.
More information about the festival can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.