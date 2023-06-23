The City of Spring Hill will host the second annual Skate Showcase at Walnut Street Skate Park on July 14.
The free event will take place at 10 a.m. with skating contests open to anyone aged 5 years old and up with contests divided up among the listed age ranges below.
Begninner: 5-13
Intermediate: 14-17
Advanced: 18+
Overall Best Tricks: All ages
The event will feature free hot dogs for participants, music, prizes and a demo by Tript Skateboards.
Walnut Street Skate Park is located at 114 Walnut Street in Spring Hill, and more information about the event can be found by contacting Parks@springhilltn.org or calling 931-487-0027.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.