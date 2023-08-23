Stanford Fine Art recently announced its 36th summer exhibition, "Women in the Spotlight," is open for the remainder of the summer.
First established in 1987, this year's exhibit is on display now through Sept. 30. Visits are by appointment only, with the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
"Women in the Spotlight" celebrates influential artists such as Mabel Greer and Marie Louise Tollet who, in the 19th and early 20th century, ventured to Paris for an education in the arts to pave the way for contemporary female artists.
The exhibition will feature a variety of subjects including figures, florals, landscapes, genre scenes and seascapes.
"Stanford Fine Art brings together a group of paintings by female artists who each could have a powerful exhibition in their own right," a news release from the gallery stated.
Stanford Fine Art is located at 6608 A Highway 100. For more information call (615) 352-5050, or visit www.stanfordfineart.com.
