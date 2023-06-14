State Sen. Majority Jack Johnson was awarded the 2023 Charles M. Sargent Leadership Award by the Williamson County Republican Career Women on June 8.
The meeting took place at at the Nashville-Franklin Elks Lodge #72 and included dinner and a show as Master of Ceremonies Robbie Beal emceed the event, which included a generous roasting of the man of the hour, Sen. Johnson, in jokes that touched on Johnson’s latest political victories and challenges.
“No one is willing to jump on a drag queen like Jack,” Beal joked, referencing a bill filed by Johnson which was signed into law that made public drag performances where children could be present illegal. That law was recently ruled unconstitutional in a Federal court.
Fellow State Senators Sam Whitson and Jake McCalmon, as well Williamson County Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Guffee, who presented Johnson with the award at the Williamson County Republican Career Women's 2023 Red, White and Blue event in Franklin, were present at the ceremony.
The award is named after late District 61 State Rep. Charles Sargent, recognizing those who put “service above self.”
“Jack has been a mentor-figure to me, he’s been a friend, he’s been good counsel, and in no small way Jack is part of the reason that I tell folks that people are flocking here in droves,” McCalmon said.
“I learned from the Army that when things are really turbulent or chaotic, when things are not going the way they should, that’s when leadership really shows,” Whitson said. “When I look over there [at the State Senate,] the senate majority leader was the rock that really carried our general assembly through some really tough times this year, and we are absolutely blessed to have a leader of that caliber representing us in the state senate.”
Johnson accepted the award and took to the podium to give Beal his own ribbing, while speaking on a serious note about Sargent’s impact on his life and career, calling him a “great friend” and “mentor.”
“This award named in his honor is an incredible honor to me,” Johnson said, while praising the work of the Williamson County Republican Career Women.
“The voters of this county have given me a great honor, really the honor of a lifetime, in allowing me to represent you in the Tennessee State Senate, and I can promise you that I take that responsibility very seriously,” Johnson said. “As long as I’m serving in this capacity, you have my word that I will work every day to advance the conservative principles for which our party stands."
