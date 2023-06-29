With its uplifting story and unforgettable score, The Sound of Music has been delighting audiences young and old since its Broadway premiere in 1959. And if the new coproduction from Studio Tenn Theatre Company and CPA Arts is any indication, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic still has the power to charm and entertain.
Inspired by the 1949 memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, the familiar story follows a spirited young postulant who leaves the abbey to work as a governess for a large family in 1938 Austria. Of course, wrangling a cast of 39 – including two separate youth casts, who alternate as the von Trapp children – is no easy task. But director/choreographer Emily Speck (who serves as the Artistic Coordinator at CPA) offers a clear vision. And while the opening-night performance took a few minutes to find its rhythm, it’s lovely to see so many youngsters (including 17 current CPA students) performing alongside such top-notch professionals.
Broadway’s Laurie Veldheer (Plaza Suite; Mamma Mia!) leads the way, bringing an unmistakable sense of joy to the pivotal role of Maria. Her beautiful soprano rings out in big numbers such as “The Sound of Music” and “My Favorite Things.” But she also shares a marvelous chemistry with the children – infusing beloved tunes like “Do-Re-Mi” and “The Lonely Goatherd” with spontaneity and fun.
CPA Arts’ John-Mark McGaha also puts his gorgeous voice to excellent use as Captain von Trapp, delivering a particularly tender “Edelweiss.” Nashville audiences will no doubt recognize McGaha from past Studio Tenn productions, along with various regional theater productions and concerts with Artists Lounge Live.
Brian Charles Rooney is picture perfect as Max Detweiler, making the most of the role’s humor. And Sophie Goron also is terrific as Elsa Schraeder. Together, their voices really shine in “How Can Love Survive” and “No Way To Stop It” – songs that were sadly cut from the 1965 film version.
The von Trapp children are quite sweet (I saw the Do-Re-Mi cast on opening night.), with Belmont student Grayson Stranko standing out as Liesl. A gifted dancer, she (along with Nathan Quay Thomas, as Rolf), provides an especially polished “Sixteen Going On Seventeen.”
But it’s Rebekah Howell who absolutely wows the crowd as the Mother Abbess, serving up a stunning rendition of “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.” Indeed, the entire ensemble of nuns – anchored by Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva, Sachiko Nicholson and Emily McCormick – is outstanding, balancing powerhouse vocals and delicate harmonies. Music directors Stephen Kummer and Nate Strasser also deserve mention, putting together a superb orchestra that includes Amy Helman, Kameron Myers, Patrick Monnius, Alex Krew, Jessica Dunnavant, Luke Simonson, Emily Bowland, Tara Johnson, Jeff Cox and Dan Kozlowski.
Marked by big voices and exceptional musicianship, this classic musical is well worth revisiting.
The Sound of Music continues through July 16 at Christ Presbyterian Academy’s Soli Deo Center. Visit studiotenn.com for complete details.
