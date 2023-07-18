If you’ve ever been to 54 Below in New York City, you know what a uniquely entertaining experience it can be – sitting at a cozy table, perhaps sipping a cocktail or two, and soaking up an intimate evening of stories and songs from big-name Broadway talent. But with the return of Studio Tenn and TPAC’s Cabaret on Stage series, you can enjoy the best of Broadway right here at home in Music City.
“The idea for the series really came out of COVID and Studio Tenn Talks, the virtual series we put together when everything shut down,” says Patrick Cassidy, Studio Tenn’s artistic director. “I was talking with all of these incredible stars, and of course, they knew how hard nonprofit theater companies had been hit by COVID, and they just wanted to support us. Our first Cabaret on Stage performance was Susan Egan. She actually did it for free, just because she wanted to help get people back into the theater. It was absolutely incredible.”
Since then, the series has welcomed Broadway favorites like Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, Norm Lewis, Judy Kuhn and, most recently, Kristin Chenoweth.
“When you start adding up all of the Tony nominations and wins that these performers have, it’s pretty amazing,” Cassidy says.
But beyond the extraordinary pool of talent featured, Cassidy says that audiences are enthusiastic about the experience itself.
“When I told [TPAC President and CEO] Jennifer Turner that I wanted to bring the 54 Below model to Tennessee, she suggested we put the audience on stage with the performers – which was such a great idea,” he says. “We put cabaret tables right up on the stage, turning the performer around to face them. So the audience is actually looking out on the theater, which is beautifully lit and offers this stunning backdrop. It’s really a fantastic atmosphere. TPAC is always such a great host, and the response has been amazing.”
The Cabaret on Stage series returns this Saturday with Jason Danieley, who’s not only known for his Broadway appearances (in shows such as Curtains, The Full Monty and Next to Normal – in which he performed opposite his late wife, Tony-nominee Marin Mazzie), but also for his work as a concert performer, along with many filmed performances on PBS. Fans can also look forward to catching Ken Page (The Wiz; Ain’t Misbehavin’; Cats; and the voice of Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas) on Aug. 19, and Emily Skinner (Side Show; Billy Elliot; The Cher Show; Prince of Broadway; and currently starring in New York, New York) on Sept. 30.
“We’ve all worked together at one time or another, and I’m so thrilled to bring these wonderful artists to Nashville this summer,” Cassidy says. “It’s always a phenomenal performance, but then you also get all of the storytelling, as they share little moments from their lives and careers.
"There’s really nothing quite like it in Nashville. I’m as proud of this series as anything I’ve ever had the privilege to produce, and I hope it continues to build.”
Cabaret on Stage tickets are currently available at tpac.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in Nashville.
