Summer farmers markets are kicking off this weekend across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee with a variety of fresh produce, meats, arts and crafts, and more.
Franklin
The Franklin Farmers Market will return to the parking lot of The Factory at Franklin on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m.-1p.m. and will continue every Saturday through October.
This summer’s vendors include Rose Creek Farms, Ellie’s Old Fashioned Doughnuts, Juice Nashville and Tottys Bend Soap Farm among many others.
A full list of Franklin Farmers Market vendors and other information about the market can be found here.
The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Road in Franklin.
Nolensville
The Nolensville Summer Farmers Market will also return this Saturday to the Historic Nolensville School and will continue every Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon through November 25.
This summer’s vendors include ABC Calligraphy, Bantam Farm, Country Charm Sweets, Get Tamales and Sweetwater Jam among many others.
A full list of Nolensville Summer Farmers Market vendors and other information about the market can be found here.
The Historic Nolensville School is located at 7260 Nolensville Road in Nolensville.
