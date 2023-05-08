Pop superstar Taylor Swift made her homecoming to Nashville this past weekend with the highly anticipated "Eras" tour. The city Enchanted the singer’s three-night residence at Nissan Stadium by paying homage to her at a lineup of local spots.
The Bluebird Cafe, a music venue beloved by locals and on most tourists’ visit lists, was no different. Nashvillians and Swifties know that Swift got her start at the historic music venue, and the cafe hosted a free open house to celebrate. At 14, Swift got a record deal after inviting an executive to hear her sing at a Bluebird writer’s night.
I don’t think it would be fair to call myself a Swiftie. I never had her whole discography on repeat or traveled over state lines to lay eyes on her in full concert regalia. I don’t know the T-Swift lore and can never remember which album was about which ex-boyfriend. But, on Saturday, I decided to live a few hours as a Swiftie.
My work was already cut out for me. Thorough research led me to discover that the line for the open house started around 9 a.m. each day. If you arrived by 9:30, you would’ve already been caught up in the hustle to join the line. Cars were squeezing through the back of the venue, hoping for an open parking spot by the building, and groups ran to join the line because of one cardinal rule: no saving spots in line.
As the weather grew humid and the line grew longer, fans could be seen sipping some Lavender Haze lemonade and chattering about last night’s concert, including Swift’s surprise announcement for the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Many devotees rocked "Eras" themed outfits, while others sported a combination of sparkly cowgirl regalia and bright fashion rarely seen outside of Nashville.
Darcy from St. Louis, Missouri had the opportunity to go to a show closer to home in Kansas City but ventured to Nashville with her mom to experience the city where Swift got her start.
“I saw they were having the open house on TikTok and knew we had to make a stop here before the show [on Saturday night]."
Almost an hour-and-a-half into waiting to enter the cafe, I had made it to the front of the building. Fans could be seen striking multiple poses in front of the famous Bluebird awning. No doubt they all would post them to their socials with clever captions referencing their favorite T-Swift lyrics.
Around the two-hour mark, I entered what might be considered by some as one of Nashville music’s Holy Ground: the Bluebird cafe, the site of Swift's discovery. The intimate dim lighting didn’t hide the excitement of the Swifties inside.
Groups made circles around the tables filled with keychains, stickers, and other Bluebird merch, and stragglers in the left corner pointed out Swift's wall photo while trying to decide which T-shirt to buy.
Liana Alpino, The Bluebird Cafe's Brand and Merchandise Manager, had the idea for the event.
“We did one when she had her 'Reputation' tour,” said Alpino. “It was a one-night show in Nashville, and kind of on a whim we were like 'well, let's just see if they come,' and her fan base really came out for it. So, I wanted to go big this time and do three days like her tour, and we added a couple of special things for this year.”
Swifties have been making and exchanging friendship bracelets at each concert of the tour as an ode to a line in "You’re On Your Own, Kid" from her latest album, Midnights. The cafe joined the fun by making Bluebird-themed friendship bracelets, and they were quickly sold out within a few hours of being open.
“I didn’t know what to look forward to, but the whole experience has been wholesome. Like more of a small town kind of intimate thing, and it’s been awesome,” said Mackenzie from Richmond, Va.
On the stage, to the right of the cafe, was the reason behind everyone’s decision to wait for hours in humid weather: Taylor Swift’s chair. Engraved with her name, it stood Fearless on the stage waiting for the next group of eager Swifties to take a seat for an 89-cent Polaroid, the price of which is ode to her album 1989. Fans also had the opportunity to guess how many gems were in the Bejeweled jar to win a prize on each of the days.
“We knew that she was having an unprecedented three-day tour weekend here in Nashville, and we wanted to give her fan base something fun to do to celebrate her,” Alpino said.
The experience was Sweeter Than Fiction for the fans. Each Swiftie exiting the cafe looked Breathless from the experience, and many were off to the next local spot honoring the star, the Country Music Hall of Fame, to get a glimpse at 10 of the artist’s costumes. The 10 outfits represent each of the 12-time Grammy-winning artist's 10 albums, ranging from her eponymous 2006 debut to 2022's Midnights.
As I exited the cafe’s parking lot in our Getaway Car, I reflected on the fan experience. For Swifties, it's a real Love Story to not only see Taylor Swift in concert but to retrace the steps that made her the star she is today. This is why each fan would continue to wait for Evermore to step inside The Bluebird Cafe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.