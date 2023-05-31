Tennesseans across the state remembered service members of all generations who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the nation over Memorial Day weekend.
On Thursday, May 25, Gov. Bill Lee attended the state's memorial service at War Memorial Auditorium, which featured other dignitaries including Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Tommy Baker and Tennessee Military Department Adjutant General Brigadier General Warner A. Ross II.
Among those memorialized was United States Marine Corps Corporal William R. Ragsdale of Nashville, who was killed in action on June 28, 1944, during the World War II battle for Saipan.
“Today, we honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend and protect our nation,” Lee said. “As we reflect on their service, may we never forget their courage to faithfully serve our country and secure the freedoms that we hold dear.”
“For one day a year, our nation pauses to remember and honor those service members who gave their lives to protect the freedoms and liberties all Americans enjoy,” Ross said. “They paid a price we can never repay. I encourage all Americans to stop for a moment today and remember these heroes in a way befitting their service.”
On Monday, May 29, more than 100 community members gathered at Williamson County Veterans Park at Five Points in Franklin for the annual memorial service which included remarks by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, Williamson County Veterans Service Officer Jeff Vaughn, U.S. Air Force Chaplain Capt. Michael Cauley, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1140 President Rich Krejsa, based in Franklin.
Speakers also specifically recognized 28 people whose names were added to pavers bearing the names of veterans from Williamson County, as well as gave a special recognition to one of the county’s last WWII veterans, 102-year-old Corporal Jay Opie, who served in what was then known as the U.S. Army Air Corps, now the Air Force.
“As you leave today, look out at the pavers laid out before us and read the names on them, drive through Mt. Hope Cemetery and look at all of the graves with flags on them,” Krejsa said.
“Take a drive to the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on McCory Lane like I did, and look at the white headstones. While some of the lettering on some of those stones has been mostly worn away over the years, it teaches us that these people had the same strong belief in our freedoms so many years ago that we have today. These are our heros. While we are saddened by them leaving us, we should remember them, and thank the Lord for people such as them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.