The Tennessee Historical Commission announced on Tuesday that it has awarded 37 matching grants totaling over $1.1 million from the Federal Historic Preservation Fund.
The fund is allocated to non-profits, municipalities, universities, and civic organizations across the state to support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources.
“Our Federal Historic Preservation Fund grant program is one of the main ways that the Tennessee Historical Commission makes meaningful contributions to the protection and study of our state’s treasured historic places,” Patrick McIntyre, State Historic Preservation Officer and Executive Director, said.
The Federal Historic Preservation Fund reimburses 60 percent of the project costs with a 40 percent match of project funds from the grantee.
A list of local grant recipients includes:
Davidson County
- Andrew Jackson Foundation- $21,000 to restore the masonry on the smoke house at the Hermitage, a National Historic Landmark
- Metropolitan Historical Commission - $40,000 to fund third phase of the countywide cemetery survey and preservation plan $15,069 to fund neighborhood survey and preparation of a National Register nomination
- Centennial Park Conservancy - $25,000 to restore the windows of the Centennial Park Croquet Clubhouse building
- Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art - $34,000 to complete a window preservation predevelopment plan-of the Cheek House
- Preserve Lindsley Avenue Now - $30,750 to restore stained glass windows of the Lindsley Avenue Church of Christ
Maury County
- James K. Polk Memorial Association - $10,000 to restore windows in the Polk Home, a National Historic Landmark
Williamson County
- City of Franklin - $24,000.00 for development of a Preservation Assessment and Maintenance Plan for the Toussaint L’Ouverture Cemetery
