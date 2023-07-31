The seventh annual Tennessee International Indie Film Festival is set to kick off on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at The Franklin Theatre.
The six-day festival will feature over 85 films, educational panels, a silent auction, and an award ceremony.
Leading this year's festivities will be a trio of film and television industry veterans: actor/producer Raul Torres, Emmy-nominated writer and Nashville native Christin Baker, and director Brent McClure.
Other special guests include actor, producer, and writer Vincent De Paul; writer, producer, and director Lisa Arnold; documentary film director and producer Jake Bergen; and writer, director, and producer of Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl Barbara J. Hall.
Educational panels from filmmakers and industry professionals will cover topics such as acting with the camera, the latest information from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), essential skills for directors, light and sound technicians, music sync licensing, and exploring the female gaze in cinema.
In celebration of 100 years of film in Tennessee, we gather collaborators and industry influencers of today for our filmmakers, audiences, and new media makers," Festival Director Nancy Puetz said in a message on the TIFF website. "TIIFF would not be possible without our creative community of film lovers and enthusiasts.
"Franklin is a place where country music royalty and Hollywood stars collide with a friendly, local crowd. We'd be honored if you'd join us. Come for a film and stay for a panel or meetup with like-minded filmgoers. There are talkbacks after each film block to provide perspective and insights that may help on your filmmaking journey. Thank you for coming to the Tennessee International Indie Film Festival!"
More information on the festival, including the full schedule and ticket packages, can be found at tiff.org or at The Franklin Theatre's website.
