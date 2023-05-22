The Franklin Theatre announced on Monday the inaugural Summer Sessions: Student Theatre & Music Business Intensives.
The three-day educational program was created in collaboration with Williamson County Schools and the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and will be held from June 27-29 at The Franklin Theatre.
“Summer Sessions at The Franklin Theatre will give students a sneak preview and a jumpstart on an exciting new curriculum that will expand on educational opportunities within one of Tennessee’s most vibrant industries,” WCS Director of Fine Arts Mark Kinzer said.
“We’re thrilled to collaborate with the Heritage Foundation and the Franklin Theatre to offer these sessions to students at a historic arts and culture destination, and we encourage all eligible students who are interested to register.”
The sessions will be led by educators and working professionals, while up to 160 Williamson County middle and high school students will be able to sign up for the event.
“Education is central to Franklin Theatre’s mission, and we are excited to launch the first annual Summer Sessions to work with the students of Williamson County to foster future performers, industry professionals, and fans,” Franklin Theatre board member Paul Jankowski said in a news release.
“The Advisory Board, led by Jennifer Parker, consists of some of the most engaged arts and music professionals in the business and our plan is for this to be the start of something that is highly anticipated by students and educators every summer.”
There will be two intensives available for students over the three-day period:
Two-Day Music Theatre Intensives: June 28 and June 29
Led by Independence High School’s head of Fine Arts, Becky Williams, the sessions will feature guest artists, clinicians, and theatre educators from Williamson County Schools and across the Middle Tennessee theatre community. They will develop young performers by offering training that covers all areas of musical theatre. The program is open to rising 6th through 11th grade students.
Areas covered:
- Performance
- Acting Through Song
- Theatrical Dance
- Technical Theatre
- Audition Workshop
- Acting Techniques
Music Business Sessions: June 27
Summer Sessions is a day-long intensive for WCS High School students. The goal of Summer Sessions is to educate and mentor aspiring musicians with the knowledge, skills, and connections they need to succeed in the music industry. Aided by the efforts of Ravenwood’s Accelerated Music Program (A.M.P.), the session will bring together some of the most respected professionals in the industry to share their insights and expertise. The program is open to students in 9th through 12th grades.
Session topics include:
- Artist Branding Touring
- Social Media Marketing and Promotions
- Recording and Song Distribution
- Songwriting
- Artistry and Performance
- Musicians Clinic
“The youth of Williamson County are dynamic and talented, and we are so proud that we can leverage the history and world-class performance stage of Franklin Theatre to nurture that talent,” Heritage Foundation of Williamson County CEO and President Bari Beasley said.
“I look forward to a day when this program has run for many years, and we are able to point to numerous alumni that have accomplished great things in music and performance.”
For more information and to sign up for the sessions, visit here.
