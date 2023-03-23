The Franklin Theatre will be hosting a screening of Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The screening will also feature a Q&A between director Barb Hall, Minnie Pearl's longtime manager JoAnn Berry, and a few special guests.
Doors open an hour before the film starts, and tickets can be purchased here.
The documentary details the life of the Nashville comedian including her stints with the Grand Ole Opry and on Hee-Haw.
Pearl, who was born Sarah Colley in Centerville, moved to Nashville to attend Ward-Belmont College (now Belmont University). She spent the rest of her life in and around the Nashville area and was buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Franklin when she died in 1996.
