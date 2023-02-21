Each year during the last week of February, Tennessee Songwriters Week celebrates everything related to the craft of music writing in the Volunteer State.
Throughout the week, qualifying events are held at venues across the state to help support music venues, encourage visitation from travelers and locals alike, celebrate the history of music in Tennessee, and give songwriters a chance to showcase their work during live performances.
The winners from each of the Middle Tennessee qualifying events will gather at The Franklin Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 23 to compete for a chance to perform at the Bluebird Cafe during the finale in March.
Tickets are limited, so make sure to get yours here while supplies last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.