Some of your favorite movies will be hitting the big screen at The Franklin Theatre very soon.
The Theatre announced the return of its movie offerings this week, with the first outing hitting the marquee on Thursday night. The program is re-launching with a "new curated, themed movie-going experience" in collaboration with Franklin resident and New Found Glory member Chad Gilbert.
“Movies at The Franklin Theatre are a pastime we love and stand by,” said Gilbert, who is the founder of the Theatre's popular Movie Gang series.
“With this new series, we’re creating a more intentional home for movie lovers in Franklin and Middle Tennessee.”
The spring and fall offerings will be split across four different categories: Sci Fi Sundays, Rock & Roll Mondays, Throwback Thursday Comedy Nights, and Family Forever Matinee Saturdays. They will also feature themed lighting and decorations, concessions and drink specials, and coordinated pre-show music.
“We’re so happy to present a movie series for everyone,” The Franklin Theatre Managing Director Eric Dilts said. “Seeing a film on the big screen in our historic theatre is an unmatched experience. As our community continues to grow, these showings offer more opportunities for The Franklin Theatre to be a gathering in beautiful Downtown Franklin, Tennessee.”
Here is the already-announced portion of the lineup for the series:
Happy Gilmore - Thursday, April 6th
Big – Saturday, April 29th
Talladega Nights – Thursday, May 11th
A Star Is Born – Monday, May 22nd
La Bamba – Monday, May 29th
Walk The Line – Thursday, June 5th
Bohemian Rhapsody – Monday, June 12th
The Martian – Sunday, July 2nd
For ticket information, visit www.franklintheatre.com/movies or call 615-538-2076.
