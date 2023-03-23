Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Franklin Rodeo.
The rodeo will take place May 18-20 at the Williamson County Ag Expo featuring bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing, bull riding, mutton busting and much more.
The annual event dates back to 1949 and is presented by the Franklin Noon Rotary Club.
On May 13, the Franklin Rodeo parade will take place in downtown Franklin, and on May 17 they will host family night.
More information about the rodeo including tickets, vendors and volunteer opportunities can be found here.
