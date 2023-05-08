The Tennessee Titans announced the dates and locations for their annual youth football camps, and several Middle Tennessee locations are represented.
- Wednesday, June 7 - Oakland
- Friday, June 9 - CPA
- Thursday, June 15 - Father Ryan
- Tuesday, June 20 - Page (sold out)
There will also be other locations across the state including Hardin Valley Academy in Knoxville, Christian Brothers in Memphis, and Chattanooga Christian School.
The camps are open to all children ages 7-14 years old, and tickets are $79, which includes a t-shirt, a Titans giveaway bag, an opportunity for a photo with T-Rac, instruction from former Titans players and local high school and college coaches, and the option to purchase discounted $35 tickets to the Titans vs Indianapolis Colts game at Nissan Stadium (date TBD). All purchases are non-refundable.
The instruction will include the teaching of proper football fundamentals, skills, and position techniques; emphasizing the importance of teamwork and the value of good character; and providing opportunities to participate in football-specific games and drills.
Check-in opens at 7 a.m. with the camp lasting from 7:30-11:30 a.m.
For more information, visit here.
