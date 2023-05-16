It's not often that a two-time Oscar winner makes an appearance at a local school. On Thursday, May 11, iconic actor Tom Hanks stopped by Montgomery Bell Academy for an event hosted by MBA and Parnassus Books.
Hanks discussed his new novel The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece with Parnassus co-founder and celebrated author Ann Patchett.
The two spoke in front of a sold-out crowd in MBA's Curry Hall within the Burkholder Wellness Center.
The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece is informed by Hanks' decades-long career in the movie business. The novel is about " the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film...and the humble comic books that inspired it."
The story is broken into sections taking place in 1947, 1970, and present day, with bonus material interspersed throughout of the actual comic books, which Hanks created himself.
Hanks was first published as an author in 2017 with a collection of short stories inspired by his typewriter collection called Uncommon Type.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.