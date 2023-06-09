Travellers Rest Historic House Museum recently received a $500,000 grant from the State of Tennessee for repair and reservation. It is only the second time in its history that the historic building has received support from the state.
“The historic house is in immediate need of preservation," Katie O’Bryan, Executive Director of Travellers Rest Historic House Museum, said.
"We are very grateful to the elected officials who helped us secure the funds necessary to undertake this work. The brick wall between the 1808 and 1828 addition is separating and needs to be repaired. The state funds will go towards this project. Work is expected to commence before the end of the year."
The museum staff believes that the $500,000 grant is approximately half of what is necessary to meet the preservation needs of the historic house.
Several local government officials were on hand for the check presentation including State Representative Caleb Hemmer, who represents District 59, which includes Crieve Hall where the museum is located, and Senator Heidi Campbell, the former mayor of Oak Hill and current Nashville mayoral candidate.
“Thanks to Governor Lee, his chief of staff Joseph Williams, our Crieve Hall State Representative Caleb Hemmer and Senator Heidi Campbell, and also Senators Bo Watson, Jack Johnson, Jeff Yarbro, and Representatives Bob Freeman and Johnny Garrett. Without their help this critical preservation work would not be possible,” Travellers Rest Board President Clinton J. Holloway said.
“I’m proud to have worked on providing these much-needed funds to Travellers Rest as they move forward with projects to restore this important and beloved community asset," Rep. Hemmer said.
Built in 1799, Travellers Rest was originally home to John Overton, the namesake of Overton High School and a Tennessee Supreme Court Judge.
“It has been almost thirty years since Travellers Rest last conducted a capital campaign,” Board President-Elect Laura Roberts said. “And the Board of Directors of Travellers Rest welcomes friends of the organization and the greater Middle Tennessee community to contribute to the future of this unique site that provides history education to children and adults of all ages.”
Travellers Rest Historic House Museum is owned by The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Tennessee and is part of the nationwide Great American Treasures Program. The site is operated by a non-profit community Board of Directors, Travellers Rest Historic House Museum, Inc.
Travellers Rest recently launched a $3 million capital campaign to preserve the house, develop a master site plan, and permanently endow educational staff positions. More information is available at www.HistoricTravellersRest.org.
