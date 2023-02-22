Franklin's Vanderbilt Legends Club Director of Instruction Joe Hallett has earned the Professional Golfers Association's Master Professional status, the highest educational designation a PGA Member can obtain.
Hallett, a member of the Tennessee PGA Section, is now among 431 PGA Members who have earned the status which he achieved through teaching and coaching.
"He has been instrumental in the development and delivery of PGA Education programs for PGA Members, PGA Associates and PGA Golf Management University Students," a news release reads, detailing that he won the Horton Smith Award (now the PGA Professional Development Award) in 2018, and is recognized as a Golf Magazine Top 100 instructor and a Golf Digest Top 50 instructor.
Hallett has coached some of the top LPGA players in the world, including 2008 U.S. Women’s Open Champion Inbee Park and two-time Rolex World No. 1 Stacy Lewis.
“I am truly honored and humbled to be part of such a notable group of PGA Professionals who have devoted their careers to teaching and coaching this game,” Hallett said. “It was worth every minute and every effort to have achieved the PGA Master Professional classification.”
Hallett also is a multiple award winner at the PGA Section level, highlighted by being named the Tennessee PGA Section’s Teacher of the Year in both 2013 and 2021, as well as the Section’s PGA Professional Development Award in 2021.
The PGA Master Professional program was established in 1969 to recognize PGA Members who make a significant effort to improve as golf professionals and maintain the highest degree of excellence for themselves and their operations.
The program is available to any PGA Professional with at least 10 years of PGA Membership and has achieved advanced certification through the PGA Certified Professional Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.