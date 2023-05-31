In 1972, veteran journalist Tim Ghianni was just a dutiful Nashvillian who wanted to preserve a few pieces of his city’s fading history.
As Nashville’s Lower Broadway prepared to switch from a cobblestone street to more typical asphalt, Ghianni drove downtown late one night to dig up some of the historical bricks on Music City’s famed street. After all, they were destined to be lost to time underneath a fresh pouring of uncaring pavement.
Ghianni noted that country music legends like Hank Williams walked on these cobblestone bricks; to him, they were worth saving. As he excavated the loose road bricks with a screwdriver and put them in his ‘65 Ford Falcon, two folks walked up and decided to pitch in since they believed in what he was doing.
Those helping hands came from legendary country singer/songwriter Bobby Bare and musician/poet Shel Silverstein.
“That was really when my love for Nashville was hatched,” Ghianni said of the “only in Music City” memory. “[The moment] is very rewarding to me.”
In the time that’s passed, Silverstein has died and Bare has become a close friend to Ghianni, so much so that he wrote the preface for Ghianni’s new book, Pilgrims, Pickers and Honky-Tonk Heroes.
In the book, Ghianni aims to pay tribute to some of country music’s towering figures, the ones he believes breathed the spirit into the music scene that Nashville is now known for globally.
The book’s pages aren’t filled with current chart-toppers in the country world as much as they are the founding fathers of the genre, the ones who built up Nashville’s reputation as one of American music’s marquee cities.
Country artists you might recognize in the book include Bare, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Little Jimmy Dickens, Charlie Daniels, George Jones, Waylon Jennings and Mac Wiseman, just to name a few.
Ghianni said his research didn’t really teach him anything he didn’t already know about these icons. However, he said he found something else quite enriching about the preparation process.
“I read everything I could about these guys,” he recalled. “I would generally listen to their music for their chapter before I wrote their chapter, and I didn't discover anything particularly new about them. What I did discover, though, was how the ones who were still around, how deep and rich they are as human beings, which is what drew me to the ones I wrote about.”
One of those musicians that he holds that admiration for is Bare, a good friend who Ghianni says he still talks to regularly.
“He's really, really important,” Ghianni said of Bare. “He's the outlaw who never got the credit…he formed the outlaw movement, really. And he never got credit for that.”
For Ghianni, writing the book wasn’t just about taking a trip down memory lane. He wants his audience to gain a greater appreciation for these country legends as people and pioneers, just like he did.
“I want them to come away with a love for these people,” he said, “And an appreciation for what they've done. [I want them to have] a true appreciation of what this city really is. It's still there; you just don't see it so much.”
Ghianni’s book is available now on Amazon and through other retailers.
