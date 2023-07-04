The Franklin Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1140 with the support of the Tennessee State Council will host a veterans toxic exposure town hall meeting on July 15.
The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Franklin Community of Faith Church to "educate, provide a platform for asking questions and an opportunity for veterans, their children, grandchildren or surviving spouse to speak with Veterans Service Officers about filing claims for potential VA benefits."
Organizers urge all veterans from all conflicts to attend the town hall, and more information about the event can be found by contacting VVA Chapter 1140 President Rich Krejsa at 615-870-2294.
Franklin Community of Faith Church is located at 506 Jordan Road.
