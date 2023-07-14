The Franklin Theatre announced this week that legendary country artist Vince Gill will be headlining the venue's 23rd Annual Fundraising Event.
The event will take place on Sunday, July 23, at 7 p.m. Tickets are broken up into four categories - Cabaret, Balcony, Classic, and Premium Classic. Tickets and more information can be found here.
Gill, a Nashville resident and longtime proponent of The Franklin Theatre, is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
In total, the Belmont alum has won 22 Grammys, 18 CMA awards, and 8 ACM awards. In 2012, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2014 he was given the BMI Icon award.
