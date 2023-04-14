A community volunteer workday took place on April 1 which saw the completion of a quarter mile of Brentwood’s future mountain bike trail system with the help of more than 70 volunteers, with another volunteer day scheduled for May 13. Volunteers can sign up online here.
As previously reported, in March, the City of Brentwood has entered into an agreement with the Middle Tennessee Chapter of Southern Off Road Bicycle Association (SORBAMIDTN) to construct a mountain bike trail in Marcella Vivrette Smith Park.
The park was first identified as a potential space for a bike trail system in 2011, and in 2021, the city began discussing a public-private partnership which also included members of Bike Walk Brentwood and Citizens for Brentwood Green Space, which led to community meetings.
According to a social media post, volunteers will be needed from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, where they are encouraged to bring work gloves and loppers to help complete an additional half mile of trail.
The 18 month agreement allows SORBAMIDTN to construct the eastern section of the trail at its sole expense and following design guidelines approved by the city.
There is currently no set timeline for when the trail, half of which will be completed by the city and half by SORBAMIDTN, is expected to be complete, but the goal is to have the approximately seven miles of trails completed at the same time.
