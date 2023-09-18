The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are set to host the seventh annual Franklin weekend of Summer Shakespeare with the Nashville Shakespeare Festival.
The 2023 edition of Summer Shakespeare's Franklin weekend will be performed on the lawn at the WCPAC at Academy Park, located at 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin, from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1.
The Nashville Shakespeare Festival will present William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. Each night, the gates will open at 5:15 p.m. to allow guests to arrive and secure their seats on the lawn. The educational In-Sight Lecture Series will take place each evening at 5:30 p.m. followed by pre-show music performances beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Each night’s performance of Much Ado About Nothing will begin at 7:00 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from on-site food truck vendors. All performances are open to the public and free to attend.
For tickets and more information about the Nashville Shakespeare Festival and Summer Shakespeare, visit www.nashvilleshakes.org.
To learn more about the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, visit www.wcpactn.com.
