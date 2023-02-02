The Williamson County Public Library's Special Collections Department, in collaboration with the the African-American Historical Society and historian Thelma Battle, is set to display a photographic exhibit for Black History Month.
This year's exhibit, The Hatcher Family – Roots from Owen Hill Road, is free and will be available for viewing during library hours throughout the entire month of February.
There will be over 100 photos on display with a focus on the Hatcher family, who has roots "deeply embedded within the College Grove and Arno communities," specifically at their place of residence in the 21st District between Allisona and Arno on Owen Hill Road.
The Hatcher family's history in Williamson County can be traced back nearly 200 years. To learn more about the Hatcher Family, visit the exhibit at Williamson County Public Library in Franklin.
The library is open from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m - 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1-5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
