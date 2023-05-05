A number of shows have been announced for the coming months in Williamson County. Here is a rundown of what to expect from the Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) and Studio Tenn in May and June.
The Franklin Theatre will host the regional premiere of Studio Tenn's Here You Come Again a "rollicking and touching new musical" about a diehard Dolly Parton fan whose imaginary version of the iconic singer helps him through a tough time thanks to hits like "Jolene" and "Islands in the Stream."
The musical will debut on Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. and continue through Sunday, May 28. Tickets can be purchased here.
Studio Tenn also announced an upcoming run of The Sound of Music in collaboration with CPA Arts Department.
The acclaimed musical will be performed at Christ Presbyterian Academy's Soli Deo Center from June 22 through July 16. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.
The WCPAC and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) announced a trio of June events.
First up is Star Bright Players’ School of Rock the Musical, which will take place Thursday, June 8, through Sunday, June. The musical, adapted by Andrew Lloyd Webber from the hit 2003 Jack Black-starring film, will be a two-hour, two-act show with an intermission.
Star Bright Players will be collaborating on the production with the Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy as the sponsor and instructors for the student band. Tickets can be purchased here.
The following weekend, Motor City Magic will return to the WCPAC with two performances of their musical tribute to the legendary artists and greatest hits of Motown.
Songs from Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Temptations and more will be featured in performances on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. Tickets can be purchased here.
Finally, on Friday, June 23, the WCPAC is set to host a performance of new musical Johnny & the Devil’s Box, which was written by Franklin local Douglas Waterbury-Tieman.
After playing its world premiere run at the Cumberland County Playhouse last fall, the tribute to Appalachian folklore with bluegrass music has been performed in concert at venues in New York, Connecticut and Tennessee. Tickets can be purchased here.
