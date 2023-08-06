Families flocked to the Williamson County Fair on Friday to celebrate opening night.
Government officials, volunteers and sponsors were on hand for the start of the festivities, and the 2023 Fairest of the Fair, Laura Kennedy, was handed the scissors to cut the ribbon.
Fair chairman Diane Giddens said it was the highlight of her night to see it all come to fruition.
“I am so excited,” Giddens said. “I mean, we worked for weeks and weeks and weeks in advance to put all of this together for our community to be able to come out and enjoy a family fun, agricultural, educational and entertaining event.
"My favorite part are the smiles," she added. "That is our reward to see everybody having fun and enjoying the fruits of our labor."
The fair will be open from Aug. 4-12. Monday through Thursday gates open at 6 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. They close at midnight on Friday. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at midnight on Saturday. Sunday gates open at noon and close at 11 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, and $7 for children 6-12 years old. Children 5 and younger get free admission. Unlimited ride hand stamps are extra. Tickets are available online as well as at the gate.
Some days will also have admissions specials. Sunday, Aug. 6, will be Senior Day, where seniors 55 and older will get in the fair for free. Aug. 7 is "Pay it Forward" Monday benefitting GraceWorks. Four canned goods per person ages 6 and up earns free admission. On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Middle Tennessee Electric customers will get $1 off admission with the coupon insert from their July bill. And, Saturday, Aug. 12, active and retired military members get in for free with their military ID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.