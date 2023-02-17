The Williamson County Homeless Alliance and Christ Community Church will host their "Together We Can" breakfast fundraiser on Monday, March 6.
According to the event page, the fundraiser will inform attendees on how they can support the efforts of the Williamson County Homeless Alliance whose mission is to "develop and maintain a permanent transitional sanctuary that meets the needs of people experiencing homelessness in Franklin/Williamson County Tennessee by partnering with local government, non-profits, businesses, individuals, and churches."
The event will feature guest speakers Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery, Franklin Community Church Senior Pastor Kevin Riggs as well as a community member who will share her story of living in a transitional house.
The event will take place from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and include a complimentary hot country breakfast catered by Daily Dish with all proceeds benefiting the Williamson County Homeless Alliance.
The event is free, but seating is limited and registration is required by Feb. 22 here. Donations are also accepted online here.
Anyone wishing to reserve a table of 10 should email [email protected].
Christ Community Church is located at 1215 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.
