Three local veterans were honored at the Williamson County Fair for this year’s Hometown Heroes ceremony
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Corporal Geraldine Amos; U.S. Navy veteran Damage Controlman Second Class Will Ferris, who also serves as Franklin’s Fire Inspector; and U.S. Army veteran Sgt. Jimmy Allen Williams were all honored at this year’s celebration and were presented with a certificate and challenge coin.
The Old Glory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented six Vietnam War (1955-75) veterans with pins commemorating the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.
Those Vietnam Veterans included James Cassell, John Castleman, Richard Clark, Bobby Connell, Mike Lowry, Ron Vahovick and Jimmy Williams.
“Welcome home, gentlemen,” Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson said.
Castleman and Connell were presented with Quilts of Valor by Cumberland Valley Quilts and Valor chairperson Pat McMahon, who said that the group has presented more than 750 handmade quilts to veterans and active duty servicemembers.
The annual event featured former U.S. Attorney General (2005-07) Alberto Gonzales, an Air Force veteran who now resides in Williamson County, who both honored the veterans in attendance and called for citizens of the United States to come together and “disagree better.”
“Those veterans who have fought for this country deserve our everlasting thanks for what they’ve been able to do to preserve America, so let’s not mess it up,” Gonzales said.
“Folks, let's find a way to work together on the issues that are important to this country, find common ground, and let’s move America forward. Let's keep America the greatest country on the face of the Earth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.