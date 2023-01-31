The Williamson County Public Library will see the return of their Williamson County Master Gardeners' Garden Talk series beginning February 13.
The first of eight free monthly programs will take place on Feb. 13, beginning with “Small Shrubs for Multi-Season Interest,” and the program will cover other topics including box gardening, savory herbs, shade plants, soil health and beneficial insects, presented by Williamson County Horticulture Extension Agent Taylor Reeder.
According to a news release, the series has been presented by the Library and by the Williamson County Master Gardeners Association since 2016, offering "research-based horticultural education while promoting environmental stewardship."
WCMGA operates as part of the University of Tennessee/Tennessee State University Williamson County Extension Office and umbrella of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture.
"The programs are designed for seasoned gardeners and beginners alike and combine informative presentations with hands-on demonstrations," the news release reads. "In 2020, the series was awarded the Search for Excellence Award by the Tennessee Extension Master Gardeners as the state’s best educational program of the year. "
Each program will take place on Mondays from 1-3 p.m., with the first two programs being held virtually on Zoom. The remaining six programs will take place in the Williamson County Public Library's main branch in Franklin inside of the first floor meeting room, with the option to join virtually.
More information about the Garden Talks series can be found here.
