On Monday, the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) announced that their outdoor splash parks and pools will open for the summer season in May.
The Franklin Splash Park began the early season on Monday, May 8, and it will be open from Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. The Brentwood Splash Park begins summer operations on Saturday, May 13, and will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Both splash parks will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.
The full summer outdoor pool and splash park schedule will begin on Saturday, May 27. Hours of operation will be Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.
Participating facilities include: the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.
You can also buy a Summer Splash Pass here. Passes are $50 and provide 25 individual visits to any WCPR outdoor pool and/or splash park at any Williamson County Parks and Recreation facility through September 30, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.