The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation will host three concerts as part of their Summer of Rock tribute series in August and September.
Performances include the Led Zeppelin tribute band Stairway to Zeppelin, Rolling Stones tribute band Music City Stones, and the Ultimate Oldies Rock and Roll Show, who perform hits from Jerry Lee Lewis, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tina Turner, Elvis and more.
Stairway to Zeppelin will perform on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m.
The Ultimate Oldies Rock and Roll Show will perform on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m.
Music City Stones will perform on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online for $25 for adults and $22.50 for Seniors (55+).
