The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) have announced a pair of tribute concerts to be presented in February.
First on the docket is "Motor City Magic" which pays tribute to iconic soul and pop music record label Motown. Three vocalists and a nine-piece band will perform several of Motown's most memorable songs from some of the label's biggest artists including Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, and The Temptations.
"Motor City Magic" will take place on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for seniors (55+) and students.
The second show in the February lineup is "A Tribute to Louis Armstrong." Headlined by Troy Anderson, leader of The Wonder World Louis Armstrong tribute band, and featuring a number of Nashville musicians, the show will feature a setlist full of "Satchmo's" greatest hits.
"A Tribute to Louis Armstrong" will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22.50 for seniors (55+) and students.
Tickets for both events are on sale now and can be purchased at wcpactn.com.
