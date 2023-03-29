The greater Williamson County community is reacting and responding to Monday’s fatal shooting at The Covenant School in Green Hills with prayers and calls for action.
Just hours after the attack, Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden addressed the shooting during the regularly scheduled WCS Board meeting.
“What is really on my heart is the tragedy at The Covenant School on the campus of Covenant Presbyterian Church, just a few miles from us,” Golden told the crowd at Monday night’s meeting.
“It’s consumed so many lives, and it’s consumed ours. The education family feels that loss, and it’s weighing on us. It’s a fear that we work on and think about every single day, and I know that those individuals who experienced that direct loss…have had those same thoughts.
“Our heart goes out to them, and I thank you all for the prayers that you’ve been sharing on behalf of those families who suffered that loss.”
Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said in a social media post that WCSO trains for active shooter incidents and has a minimum of one school resource officer at each Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special Schools District campuses.
“Our hearts are with the students and staff of the Covenant School, the families of those who were lost, and the Metro Nashville PD officers who responded to today’s active shooter incident,” Rhoades said. “We commend MNPD on their swift response; engaging the active shooter as soon as possible and ending the threat undoubtedly saved countless additional lives.”
Last year, law enforcement agencies revaluate school safety procedures and training in the wake of the May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which resulted in 22 deaths and 18 injuries.
A moment of silence opened Franklin’s Tuesday night Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, and multiple prayer gatherings took place at churches across the county, with more vigils planned on Wednesday evening.
Gov. Bill Lee, a Franklin-native, addressed Tennesseans in a video message on Tuesday evening in which he said that one of the victims, substitute teacher Cindy Peak, was a close family friend, adding that First Lady Maria Lee previously worked with Peak and another victim, head of The Covenant School Katherine Koonce.
“All of Tennessee was hurt yesterday, but some parents woke up without children, children woke up without parents and without teachers, and spouses woke up without their loved ones,” Lee said in part.
“We are enduring a very difficult moment. I understand there is pain. I understand the desperation to have answers, to place blame, to argue about a solution that could prevent this horrible tragedy.
“There will come a time to ask how a person could do this. There will come a time to discuss and debate policy.
“But this is not a time for hate or rage. That will not resolve or heal. Everyone is hurting, and remembering that as we grieve and walk together will be the way we honor those who were lost.
“We can all agree on one thing – that every human life has great value. We will act to prevent this from happening again. There is a clear desire in all of us, whether we agree on the action steps or not, that we must work to find ways to protect against evil.”
Some community members are also calling for gun law reform in addition to thoughts and prayers, with “A Rally for Common-sense Gun Laws” set to take place on Franklin’s Public Square at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.