With increasing sexual assaults and personal safety concerns rising across the Midstate, Nashville area women have a rare opportunity for training against violence this month with a global vigilance company this month.
A women's safety and self-defense course will take place in Brentwood on Monday, Feb. 20.
“We’ve seen a steady uptick of assaults on women for years now, from a date rape epidemic among teens to the terrible murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis to the recent shooting of the Green Hills resident who merely was outside walking for exercise,” Brentwood-based Vigilance Group Senior Partner Michael "Moose" Moore said in a news release.
The two-hour event is open to females (middle school aged and up) and will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church.
According to that news release, the workshop will "include honest dialogue about assaults where women have been physically abducted and murdered in their assumed 'safe' community," where "U.S. Safety experts will demonstrate techniques to stay safe from harm, which attendees will then practice in a hands-on interactive training" for safety at home and in public places.
Admission for the ticketed event ranges from $80-$100, with more information available online here.
