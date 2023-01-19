The YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee will celebrate the 31st Academy for Women of Achievement (AWA) on January 26 at 5 p.m. at the Music City Center.
Seven women and one organization who have worked to improve the community in many ways will be recognized. This year’s co-chairs are Sallie B. Bailey, Ana Escobar, and Jerry Williams.
The AWA honorees are: Jean Ann Banker, community volunteer; Hannah Paramore Breen, founder, Paramore Digital; Angelita Blackshear Dalton, judge, Davidson County Criminal Court; Sherry Deutschmann, founder and CEO, BrainTrust; Mary Ann McCready, founding owner and business manager, FBMM Entertainment Business Management; Sharon W. Reynolds, president and CEO, DevMar Products, LLC; Denine Torr, vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy, Dollar General; and corporate honoree HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health.
This year’s honorees join a group of 184 women and 33 organizations previously inducted into the AWA. They are leaders in the legal, advocacy, medical, business, education, and philanthropy fields.
The selection committee, comprised of business and community leaders and YWCA’s Executive Committee, chose the individual and corporate honorees from an impressive list of nominees.
“Our theme for this year’s Academy for Women of Achievement program is ‘United with Purpose,’ in recognition of our power to create a stronger, more generous, and more just community by working together,” said YWCA President and CEO Sharon K. Roberson.
“The honorees are women united in our mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all,” she said.
Proceeds from the AWA event help fund YWCA programs and services, including the Weaver Domestic Violence Center.
Individual tickets are $225 and corporate tables are $1,800. They can be purchased on YWCA’s website.
The Academy for Women of Achievement was launched locally in 1992 by YWCA to increase community awareness and appreciation of the diverse contributions of women in the workforce and the community.
Women are honored for their community service, professional achievement, integrity, leadership, and dedication to the lives of others and the quality of life for all.
For 124 years, YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee has helped women, girls, and families in Nashville and Middle Tennessee build safer, more self-sufficient lives.
Programs include Domestic Violence Services, Girls Inc., AMEND Together, Dress for Success, Family Learning Center, and Social Justice & Advocacy.
For more information, visit ywcanashville.com.
