The Nashville Zoo's annual Zoolumination returns Nov. 17, and tickets are on sale now.
The event is the country's largest Chinese lantern celebration and will run through Feb. 4, featuring more than 1,000 newly crafted, silk Chinese lanterns throughout the nearly three miles of zoo pathways.
The lanterns will feature a varitey of Chinese folklore imagery including dragons, as well as live performances each night from acrobats and other entertainers.
A special holiday-themed North Pole Village will also take place from Nov. 24-Dec. 24, featuring the North Pole Express, Santa's workshop, holiday treats and visits from Santa himself.
Last year's event saw a record turnout of more than 150,000 guests, and tickets are avalible online at a variety of price points and with the option of passes.
The zoo is partnering with China-based Zigong Lantern Group which is employing Chinese artists, welders and construction staff to design and construct the environmentally friendly LED lanterns on the zoo property over the course of three months.
