The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two men they said carjacked a Franklin man on June 26.
According to a July 6 news release, an unidentified victim stopped on Lewisburg Pike around 9 p.m. on June 26 to help two men who claimed their truck needed a jump-start.
When the victim exited his SUV, police said one of the men entered the SUV and drove off while the other man drove off in the truck.
Police describe the truck as a silver 2015 or newer model, short-bed, four-door Ford F-150 with stock rims. The victim’s SUV is described as a gold 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. That vehicle is a silver 2015 or newer model, short-bed, four-door Ford F-150 with stock rims.
The suspects are described as two white men in their mid-20s with short hair and mustaches.
No one was injured in the incident, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released sketches of the suspects. FPD asks that anyone with information about the men or the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.