Lipscomb University will host a free recital on January 20 featuring the music of Beethoven and Bartók as performed by Lipscomb music professor Jerome A. Reed.
The performance is open to the public and will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, in Lipscomb University's Ward Hall whose address is Ward Hall, Nashville, Tenn., 37215.
According to Lipscomb University's website, Reed has performed throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and South America, including giving recitals and masterclasses in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, China, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy, England, Hungary and Uruguay, and has worked on several recordings.
In 2003, Reed was awarded the Avalon Award for Creative Excellence and in 2006 he received the Distinguished Service Award from the Tennessee Music Teachers Association, and was named Teacher of the Year in 2010 by TMTA. In 2019, Reed was inducted into the Steinway Teachers Hall of Fame in New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.